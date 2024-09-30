Worthing gears up for Freemasons Open Day at the Charmandean Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For car and motorbike enthusiasts, the event will display classic cars and motorbikes, allowing visitors to admire beautifully restored vehicles from yesteryear. Mini golf will also be available for anyone keen to test their putting skills, making this day a hit for families with young children or those simply looking for some light-hearted fun.
In addition to the entertainment, visitors will have a unique chance to engage in friendly conversations about Freemasonry. Whether you are curious about its traditions, values, or community role, members will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight into this historical organisation.
Food lovers will also be delighted with the day's highlight: a delicious hog roast, served throughout the day, ensuring no one leaves hungry. With something for everyone—whether it is classic cars, motorbikes, mini golf, or tasty food—this is a great opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a day of community spirit.
Do not miss out! Head down to the Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, on Saturday 5th October, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a day packed with fun and friendly faces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.