Worthing Ice Rink to return for 2023 festive season
The popular ice rink in Steyne Gardens opens on Saturday, November 4.
Skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four are welcome, and penguin skate aids will be available to hire.
An on-site cafe will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks such as crepes, hot dogs and chips.
Sessions will run from 1.45pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday, during term time.
During weekends and school holidays, sessions will be available to book from 10am to 9pm.
Adult tickets start from £10 and children’s tickets start from £9.50.
Family tickets can be booked from £36 and supersaver tickets, priced at £6, will also be available for selected sessions on Monday and Tuesdays during term time.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.worthingicerink.com/.
The rink is wheelchair accessible and carers skate for free.
Steyne Gardens is situated in Brighton Road, Worthing, BN11 3EA.