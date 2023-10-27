Worthing Ice Rink will open its doors again next month ahead of the festive season.

The popular ice rink in Steyne Gardens opens on Saturday, November 4.

Skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four are welcome, and penguin skate aids will be available to hire.

An on-site cafe will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks such as crepes, hot dogs and chips.

The ice rink at Steyne Gardens, Worthing last year. Pic S Robards SR2203012

Sessions will run from 1.45pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday, during term time.

During weekends and school holidays, sessions will be available to book from 10am to 9pm.

Adult tickets start from £10 and children’s tickets start from £9.50.

Family tickets can be booked from £36 and supersaver tickets, priced at £6, will also be available for selected sessions on Monday and Tuesdays during term time.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.worthingicerink.com/.

The rink is wheelchair accessible and carers skate for free.