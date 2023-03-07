All are welcome at the Worthing Islamic Cultural Centre, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 12, from 11am to 4pm.
The one-day event includes an exhibition from iERA, a well-established UK-based charitable organisation, focusing on the life of Jesus Christ and the Islamic view of his mission and legacy.
Ben Walker, Worthing Mosque volunteer, said: "We have contacted schools, councillors, MPs and local churches, as well as printed posters and flyers. We are also promising free food!"
Visit worthingmasjid.co.uk for more information.