Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

​Worthing Mosque is holding an open day with free food

​Worthing Mosque is holding an open day with free food to help everyone learn more about Muslims and their views on Jesus.

By Elaine Hammond
1 hour ago
All are welcome at the Worthing Islamic Cultural Centre, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 12, from 11am to 4pm
All are welcome at the Worthing Islamic Cultural Centre, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 12, from 11am to 4pm
All are welcome at the Worthing Islamic Cultural Centre, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 12, from 11am to 4pm

All are welcome at the Worthing Islamic Cultural Centre, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 12, from 11am to 4pm.

The one-day event includes an exhibition from iERA, a well-established UK-based charitable organisation, focusing on the life of Jesus Christ and the Islamic view of his mission and legacy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Walker, Worthing Mosque volunteer, said: "We have contacted schools, councillors, MPs and local churches, as well as printed posters and flyers. We are also promising free food!"

Most Popular

    Visit worthingmasjid.co.uk for more information.

    Founder of Worthing Mosque remembered as dedicated teacher who gave his time to caring for Muslims in Worthing

    MPs