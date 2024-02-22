Worthing playwright offers suspenseful tale of revenge

Rebecca Frew (contributed pic)

In the piece Mia has worked hard to set herself up a quiet new life, running a pub in the countryside. But when Bianca bounds in, Mia is intrigued by her chaotic nature and gives her a job. As the two try to figure each other out, a dangerous game begins. Secrets will be spilt in a play which comes with the tagline “revenge is best served vintage.”

Past productions include Safe and Sleep Tight. Rebecca’s next play Who Killed Florence? is in rehearsals for its debut in Worthing this spring.

“Barmaids is my first piece this year, a two-hander about two women and a suspense piece. The two women meet when one of them is running this pub and the other, Bianca, comes in looking for a job. She is quite forceful and a bit out there while Mia is completely the opposite, quite reserved and likes everything in order. But Mia takes her on, and the scenario is these two women together and little things start happening throughout and then at the end there is revenge involved...”

Tickets are available from wegottickets.com.

“I did a course at ACT Brighton. They do a lot of writing courses there and I signed up for one last year. I've always been fascinated by scripts and I used to print them off and read through them. I always have stories in my head and scenarios so I thought I would try it.”

As a result Rebecca wrote Safe: “The story for me came about because my partner and I had been going to do run in Cornwall and we went to a place where there was a weird vibe about it. And I started thinking what could happen there. We were just visiting. Everybody had said it was the best coffee there in Cornwall so we decided to test it out. And there was something strange about the place. But really it was about a person there that I had this feeling about, a person who was the artist in residence there. He was just very intriguing and slightly odd. He did come and speak to us and was absolutely lovely but I just had the feeling that there was something slightly off about him. There was a basement where you could go and see some sort of installation and I just started thinking what could be in that basement. And I imagined that there could be someone in that basement.