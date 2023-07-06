Worthing Pride 2023: when is the parade, who's headlining and what will the weather be like?

Worthing Pride returns for a two-day celebration on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

Worthing Pride is the town’s annual LGBTQI+ festival celebrating diversity, equality and inclusivity. This year’s chosen charities are West Sussex Mind and Brighton LGBT Switchboard.

The 2023 event will feature a number of artists as well as local stallholders offering a range of food.

This year’s family friendly fun starts at 6pm on Friday at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, with acts including Sam Lavery, Phats & Small and headliners N-Trance.

The weather forecast looks good, with sunshine predicted all day and the temperature to stay in the 20s until after the fun stops at 11pm.

On Saturday, the parade will make its way along the prom from midday, with Steyne Gardens open from 1pm for entertainment until 10pm.

Among the performers will be Patrick Cawley, Osaro, Davina Sparkle and Aura Jay, with the Saturday headlined by Blue.

While it looks like Saturday will see a damp start, the showers are expected to pass by mid-morning, paving the way for sunshine for the rest of the day.

For more information about this year’s event, including tickets, visit worthingpride.com

1 . Worthing Pride 2022 Thousands of people packed Worthing's prom for the 2022 Pride parade Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pride 2023 The Worthing Pride 2023 stage is in place in Steyne Gardens, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Pride 2023 The entrance at the southern end of Steyne Gardens Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Worthing Pride 2023 Flags and fencing have been put up around Steyne Gardens Photo: Eddie Mitchell