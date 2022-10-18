Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Rugby Football Club fireworks in Angmering: what time it starts, how much tickets cost

Worthing RFC’s annual fireworks display will come back with a bang next month.

By Megan Baker
43 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 1:09pm

The popular annual display returns to dazzle residents on Friday, November 4.

Gates open at 6pm and the display will begin at 7.45pm.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be fair ground rides for people to enjoy, music, hot food, and a bar open until late.

    Tickets cost £5 for non-club member adults, £4 for children and a family ticket for four costs £15.

    Club members will be able to enter for £3 for adults and £2 for children.

    Advanced tickets are available from the club office during the day and the bar in the evening and on weekends, or tickets can be bought on the night for £5 per person.

    Worthing RFC is situated in The Rugby Park, Roundstone Lane, Angmering, BN16 4AX.

    For more information, visit the Worthing RFC fireworks display event page on Facebook.

