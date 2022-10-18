The popular annual display returns to dazzle residents on Friday, November 4.

Gates open at 6pm and the display will begin at 7.45pm.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be fair ground rides for people to enjoy, music, hot food, and a bar open until late.

Tickets cost £5 for non-club member adults, £4 for children and a family ticket for four costs £15.

Club members will be able to enter for £3 for adults and £2 for children.

Advanced tickets are available from the club office during the day and the bar in the evening and on weekends, or tickets can be bought on the night for £5 per person.

Worthing RFC is situated in The Rugby Park, Roundstone Lane, Angmering, BN16 4AX.

