Worthing social group to host family meet-up for Deaf Awareness Week

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 9th Jun 2025

A Worthing social group for d/Deaf children is hosting a meet-up for families as part of Deaf Awareness Week.

Deaf Kids Connect is a non-profit organisation set up by Charlotte and Nick Short, who have a son with severe hearing loss.

The free meet-up for deaf and hard-of-hearing children will be held at West Tarring Young People's Hub, in High Street, Tarring, on Saturday, June 21, from 2pm to 4pm.

Charlotte said: "This event aims to create a welcoming environment where families can connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources, and where deaf and hard-of-hearing children can play together."

Milo Short was born with mild hearing loss, which has progressed to severeMilo Short was born with mild hearing loss, which has progressed to severe
Toys, games, puzzles and arts and crafts will be provided and refreshments will be available to buy from the tuck shop.

Charlotte hopes to raise awareness and foster community engagement to support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The social group is for d/Deaf children aged up to 12 years old, their siblings, parents and carers.

Any levels of hearing loss, hard of hearing, glue ear, temporary or permanent, tinnitus and difficult accessing sound are included.

