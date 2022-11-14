Worthing vegan school caterers to host Naughty Elf Christmas Party for children of all ages
The Plant Based School Kitchens is hosting the Naughty Elf Christmas Party in Worthing for children of all ages.
The Naughty Elf will be travelling from the North Pole and causing mischief – be warned, you may just find yourself wrapped in toilet paper or squirted with water!
Each child will receive a present, a treat from Charlene’s Chocolate Factory and a letter from Father Christmas, while parents and guardians enjoy hot drinks and mince pies.
There will be plenty of photo opportunities with the characters in Elfie Corner and the chance to win prizes in the #ElfieChallenge.
Most Popular
The party will be at Our Lady of Sion School, Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on Sunday, December 18, from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets are £12 per child from The Vegan Street Food Company, 2 Field Row, Worthing.There is no upper or lower age limit but parents and guardians must stay at all times.