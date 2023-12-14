Kick the winter blues and join this year's popular Veganuary Fair on Saturday, 13th January. Sample Food Stalls, Kids' Corner, Free Skincare Consultation, Nutrition information and more....

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WORTHING VEGANUARY FAIR

SATURDAY, 13TH JANUARY – 11 am to 3 pm

CLIMATE RESILIENCE CENTRE – 8-9 ARCADE BUILDING, SOUTH STREET, WORTHING, BN11 3AL

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free Entrance to Worthing's Popular Veganuary Fair

Most Popular

Cheer up your January and get rid of those post-Christmas blues by joining this year’s popular Veganuary Fair in Worthing! If you’re exploring some changes to plant-based products – there’s something for everyone.

We are all increasingly aware of the:

· the climate threat to our beautiful planet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· damage caused to our health by eating animal products

· terrible cruelty to other animals on our planet

This fair will help you feel empowered and answer your questions.

If you are thinking of dipping your toe in the water but are fazed by where to start – come along and try free plant-based food samples; hear about easy and delicious plant-based recipes; find out about nutrition and protein and have your questions answered – all in a relaxed and informal environment. Oh, and there’s a special kids’ corner with face painting and activities to keep them absorbed.

There will also be food stalls where you can buy any of the samples that appeal and, if you want some help with skin care or make-up advice, you can have a free Tropic Skincare consultation.

There’ll be a raffle, tombola and lots more. Free entrance! Here’s a great opportunity to explore plant-based and answer all those questions.