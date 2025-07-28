Veterans, carers, friends and supporters are invited to register for the historic occasion, a free community event

Worthing veterans are invited to a free afternoon tea to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

VJ Day will be marked nationally on August 15 to mark Victory Over Japan, the day recognised as the ending of the war, despite the formal surrender ceremony not taking place until September 2, 1945.

In Worthing, Hemiko, the developer building the Worthing Heat Network, is funding an afternoon tea at Indigo Bar and Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel on Thursday, August 14, from 2pm to 5pm.

Veterans, carers, friends and supporters are invited to register for the historic occasion, a free community event with live entertainment from singer Jenna Hall. There will be a raffle with proceeds going to support Worthing veterans.

Organiser Melanie Peters said: "On August 14, Japan confirmed its surrender to the Allied forces, effectively ending World War Two. This triggered celebrations across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and beyond. In the UK, VJ Day is often marked on August 15, when the surrender was publicly announced via radio from Tokyo.

"We're proud to host an afternoon tea, to include tea and coffee. This is a free community event, made entirely possible by Hemiko, who have kindly sponsored the entire afternoon.

"Please RSVP by August 8 to confirm your attendance, or a colleague's — we’d love to see you there and share this moment of remembrance and gratitude together."

Email [email protected] or telephone 077149350159 to book a place.