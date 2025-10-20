Worthing welcomes back big-time wrestling

Big-time wrestling is back in Worthing at the weekend – and ‘big’ is the word.

Between 70 and 80 stones of might and muscle will take to the Charmandean Centre arena in a huge clash of the grappling giants, with a shot at the Premier Wrestling Tag Team Championship the prize for the winners.

The Beards, one of the most feared teams in the business, will climb into the ring on Sunday afternoon to fight it out with the international line-up of globe-trotting New Zealand champion Spartan and ‘The Gladiator’ Samson.

‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas and his partner ‘Maddog’ Sam Quinn style themselves as ‘40st of British Beef’ when they go into battle as The Beards and reckon there isn’t a team around who will stop them from ultimately going home with the title belts.

The Beards will be in action at Worthing's Charmandean Centre on Sunday, October 26

Standing in their way in Sunday’s final championship eliminator that kicks off a new season of Wrestling Spectaculars will be Spartan, who is unbeaten in Premier Promotions rings over a three-year stretch, and the 6ft 5in Chichester-based caped crusader and former soldier Samson.

There is more international action in the main solo bout when Portugal’s ‘Fantastic’ David Francisco, who just happens to be one half of the reigning tag-team champions with The Spanish Luchador, goes in against Worthing’s Storm Boyz captain Anthony Storm, a former trainee at the famed Santino Brothers academy in Los Angeles.

The man regarded as the UK’s best technical wrestler, Jordon Breaks, whose Charmandean CV includes matches against world champions Jonathan Gresham and Zack Sabre and ROH International Cup winner Mark Haskins, features on the action-packed supporting card that also includes another heavyweight contender, Big Country Ben.

The half-term event starts at 3.30pm and tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by calling 0333 666 3366.