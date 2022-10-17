Wrestler Mark Haskins

That is according to one of the bosses of The Venue, the former St Paul’s Centre, that is currently being transformed by the new owners into one of the most sought-after live show venues on the south coast.

Howard Kirk said: “We already have the best wrestling shows presented by one of the country’s most experienced promoters. Now the fans can expect a full production show with computerised lighting, smoke and special effects.”

Howard should know – he is best known for touring with top acts like Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Genesis and The Beach Boys as a lighting designer and systems engineer.

More recently, his company has been involved in supplying equipment and contributing designs for major TV shows, films and large live events.

The new-look wrestling presentation hits the Chapel Road venue on Thursday, October 27, when another of the biggest names in the grappling game headlines a series of bouts put on by Premier Promotions, wrestling matchmakers in Worthing for more than 25 years.

Following on from the appearance of former WWE NXT champion Joel Redman, aka Oliver Grey, on the last show in June, next week’s line-up is headed by ‘The Star Attraction’ Mark Haskins, a former American TNA wrestler and Ring of Honour international cup winner.

Haskins, who has come a long way since being given his first chance on Premier Promotions shows, defeated Doug Williams in a fight to the finish to win the Worthing Trophy at The Venue in 2018.

He is set to clash now with another big name, former European champion James Mason, in what many insiders are predicting could be one of stand-out matches of 2022.

Among the other stars featured on the half-term spectacular will be Worthing’s David Lovejoy, who has hit the ground running with his exciting, all-action style since making his debut earlier this year.

The show starts at 7.45pm and tickets – at pre-inflation prices for advance bookings – are available now.