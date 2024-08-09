Worthing’s artistic Two Faced Twins launch new works including Eastbourne Pier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing’s artistic Two Faced Twins are unveiling their latest work at a special evening in town.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Two Faced Twins Gemma and Stella are holding a summer opening on August 23 at their gallery in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, BN11 3DZ when they will be showing previously unseen paintings including their very own take on Eastbourne pier. Other works, including scenes of Worthing, Brighton and London, plus statement art, will also be on display (www.twofacedtwins.com).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening, starting at 7pm, will also mark their art gallery's fourth birthday. Tickets to the event are free but need to be booked through the Eventbrite website.

As Gemma says: “This is a new direction for us. A lot of the art we create is Worthing and Brighton but we wanted to create a couple of pieces from different areas and so we have included Eastbourne pier. We are known for creating artwork of Worthing pier and it seemed like a natural development to look at Eastbourne pier which is so iconic. It's such a beautiful structure. It feels like it is a palace.”

Eastbourne Pier by the Two Faced Twins

Stella added: “They are completely different piers. We have really enjoyed creating Worthing pier as our first and we really love the art deco style of Worthing but when we went to Eastbourne pier I was just amazed. It is so unique. Obviously all piers are unique but there is just so much to it. I love the colours and the detail and it feels bigger. When you're walking along it, it feels really, really long and it it feels a bit maze-like there are so many buildings on there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma added: “We've got a couple of Eastbourne pier artworks coming out but another piece that we have worked on creating is the Sycamore tree (which was so sadly felled, close by Hadrian’s Wall). One of our favourite pieces of artwork that we have created is Cissbury Ring on the Sussex downs. We really enjoyed creating that and we wanted to create another countryside scene. It was such as devastating time when the Sycamore tree was cut down and we just thought it would be amazing for us to create something that people could own forever and that would feel like part of it

“There's another piece that we're doing which is Salvington Windmill. We have had it in our minds for a while to create something on that but what inspired us is that we visit schools a lot and we love to talk to the children about our business and how we create the artworks together. We visited this school and then the children started doing some Two Faced Twins inspired artwork, and once the children had finished the artwork the teachers put on an exhibition and asked us come and see it.”

As Stella says: “It’s our favourite part of what we do really. It was about two years ago that we realised that schools were starting to create artwork inspired by us, creating things in a similar way to our artwork. And the lovely thing is we get the children coming into the gallery and saying ‘You came to our school!’ and we also get such lovely messages from their parents as well saying how great it is that we inspired their children to get creative.”