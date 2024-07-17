Worthing’s Connaught Theatre celebrates 110 years as a venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing’s Connaught Theatre is celebrating 110 years as a venue with a handful of special birthday events this July, including a birthday film quiz and special screenings of classic films.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cinema we now know as the Connaught originally opened on July 29 1914 as The Picturedrome. It was the town’s first purpose-built cinema.

Connaught cinema programmer James Tully said: “As the programmer for a 110-year-old cinema, I'm very aware that it has been here long before me. And it will be here long after. I'm merely a custodian using the Connaught to entertain and educate Worthing cinema-goers. And I absolutely love my job. We always have one eye on respecting the heritage of the building and cinema as an art form whilst also keeping the other eye firmly on the future, finding new films from festivals, engaging with local filmmakers and ultimately creating experiences and memories at the cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the end of July and throughout August audiences at the Connaught will enjoy special screenings of classic and beloved films, ones which are often requested by the community. The team at the Connaught will be hosting a behind the scenes open morning on Sunday, August 4 between 10am-12pm. It’ll be a chance for members of the community to get on stage, meet the team and ask any burning questions they might have. There will also be a birthday edition of the popular film quiz on Friday, August 30. Further information about the history of the Connaught can be found on the WTM blog.”

Connaught archive: Ian Holm (left) in Look Back in Anger

The cinema was opened by Worthing’s mayor and mayoress to a large crowd that lined the streets to enter. The day's takings of £38.2s.9d (about £2,250 today) were donated to local charities. Within its first year The Picturedrome adopted the slogan ‘The finest Kinema on the South Coast’. 1916 saw the addition of The Connaught Hall (now The Connaught Studio), giving the venue more opportunities for a diverse programme.

“Throughout the decades the venue adapted to changes in viewing habits and to accommodate different art forms. In the 1930s it was renamed the New Connaught Theatre and was the first purpose-built cinema to be converted into a theatre. It became a staple in the repertory theatre scene through the 50s and 60s seeing many future stars cross its boards. The Connaught has grown alongside the film entertainment industry into the versatile and welcoming space it is today.”

James added: “Cinema is enduring a somewhat turbulent time right now. Back-to-back crises have affected audience behaviour and the way films are released. We were delighted to see our audience numbers pick up in 2023 and really hope that momentum continues through 2024. I really appreciate every visit that people make to us. Especially to our screenings of older films back on the big screen in all their glory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birthday film screenings: Fri, July 26, 8pm – The Matrix (15); Sat, July 27, 8.15pm – Blade Runner (15); Sun, 28 July, 5.45pm – Moulin Rouge (12A); Fri, Aug 2, 5.45pm – Withnail & I (15); Sat, Aug 3, 3.30pm – Gone With The Wind (PG); Sat, Aug 3, 8pm – 2001: A Space Odyssey (U); and Sun, Aug 4, 12.45pm – Singin’ In The Rain (U)