Grappling fans can beat the cold with some red-hot wrestling action over Christmas.

'Man Mountain' Karl Atlas will be among the stars taking to the ring

The annual American Rumblemania Trophy Spectacular, one of the most popular and eagerly anticipated events in the wrestling calendar, is being staged at the Rustington Memorial Hall on December 29.

Among the stars battling it out for the King of the Ring crown will be ‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas, one of the biggest men in the grappling game and the current holder of the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atlas, one half of the notorious tag team The Beards, was triumphant the last time the event was held, pre-pandemic in 2019, and will be bidding to become only the second wrestler this century to win the Rumblemania event on more than one occasion. Among his rivals will be local star David Lovejoy, who is rapidly gaining a reputation as a rumble specialist – the Worthing ace, however, will be dwarfed by the mighty Atlas. One man who won’t come into that category is James Kenna, aka The Mighty Oak, who stands 6ft 8in tall and is making his full-scale return to Premier Promotions rings after a five-year absence.

Most Popular

Other leading contenders in the over-the-top-rope match include Brighton favourite and PWF title-holder Barry Cooper, and controversial, hard-hitting Londoner Tate Mayfairs, while the line-up will also feature The Pirate and two more Sussex stars, Jordon Breaks and Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad