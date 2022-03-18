Wrestling fans can get ready to rumble in Rustington

Rishi Ghosh will be among the wrestlers on the show. Picture: Adam Ayling

The big Rumblemania show that had to be scrapped at Christmas has been rescheduled – with no restrictions.

Covid forced the cancellation of December’s event but now it will go ahead on Saturday, April 2, at the Rustington Memorial Hall in Woodlands Avenue, Rustington.

It will be the first Premier Wrestling Federation event to be staged at the venue, and promoter John Freemantle said it promised to be an action-packed affair featuring a host of top stars battling it out for the king of the ring crown at the end of the night.

Heading the line-up will be two wrestlers who are well-versed in rumble events: former winners of the annual PWF trophy event Rishi Ghosh and Barry Cooper.

Ghosh, the self-styled ‘Prince of Mumbai’ and one of the most colourful characters in the grappling game, and Sussex ace Cooper, the long-reigning PWF middleweight champion, are arch rivals – but they won’t have things all their own way when it comes to the all-in, over the top rope finale to decide the last man standing.

There will be plenty of other contenders lining up against them, notably South Coast tough guy Jake the Bruiser, controversial Londoner Tate Mayfairs and one of the fastest climbing stars in the UK, Hove battler Jordon Breaks.

The line-up for the Saturday night spectacular will also include popular high flyer Harry Sefton and two exciting newcomers to Premier Promotions rings, Rex Armstrong and local boy David Lovejoy.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 7.30pm, are limited, with many fans having booked for the original date.