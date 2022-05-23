Wrestling returning to Worthing town centre

Barnstoming Bullit will be among the stars taking to the ring when wrestling returns to Worthing town centre

The globe-trotting heavyweight star, who recently jetted back from a tournament in Malta, makes his Worthing debut in a top of the bill battle at The Venue, in Chapel Road, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.

His rival, one of the biggest names in European wrestling, former PWF international title-holder Redman, is making his comeback to the Worthing ring after ten years.

In that time, he found fame in the United States as Oliver Grey, winning the WWE NXT tag-team championship.

The show, which also features an over-the-top-rope, last-man-standing American rumble, signals the return of wrestling events to the town after more than three years since the last show at the former St Paul’s Centre. Among the other wrestlers in action will be new Worthing star David Lovejoy, for whom top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions are predicting a big future and who will be making his first appearance in front of his home-town fans.

The line-up will also include a host of popular stars like the ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh, PWF record-breaker Barry Cooper, high-flyers Jordon Breaks and Harry Sefton, and tough guy Jake the Bruiser.