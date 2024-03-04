WWT Arundel Wetland Centre set to launch 2024 events programme on World Book Day
Young visitors are encouraged to take their grown up to the Book Nook in the Visitor Centre on Thursday, March 7, for story times at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm with the WWT learning team.
Adult visitors can add words to the What Wetlands Mean to Me tree on site.
Learning manager Elizabeth Pearce said: “Wetlands are full of inspiration and wonder. Wetlands are worth writing for!
"Our activities at the wetland centre this year offer ways to connect with wetland nature through books, poetry, legends, storytelling, word games and word art.”
The 2024-25 events programme at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre includes Bing’s Nature Explorers trail from March 23 to June 2, the Wish You Were Here postcard trail in summer holidays, Spells and Potions activities in October and the Twelve Birds of Christmas trail in December.
Workshops and activities for adults will be sprinkled throughout the year.
WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open seven days a week from 10am until 4.30pm each day. Visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel for more information.