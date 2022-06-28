Wyntercon to return to Eastbourne

Wyntercon, which is a family-friendly convention, is taking place at the Winter Garden on September 10-11.

An event spokesperson said, “With cosplay competitions offering great prizes, free creative workshops, special guests, attractions, exhibitions, gaming spaces, a vast variety of stallholders and more, the weekend of Wyntercon promises to offer non-stop entertainment."

Confirmed guests include actor Andy Beckworth, who played Errol in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch (2000) as well as characters in Game of Thrones (2012-14), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007) and Les Miserables (2012).

Also confirmed is actor Jon Campling, whose credits include playing a Death Eater in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010–2011), as well as King Regis in the video game franchise Final Fantasy XV (2016).

Also joining the lineup is actor Clem So from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Dr. Strange; editor, cartoonist and writer David Leach from Titan Comics and Marvel; as well as scientist, researcher and author Dr Paul Ian Cross.

The spokesperson added, “Across Wyntercon there will be a wide range of free educational and creative workshops for all ages to enjoy.

"Just some of the highlights this year include free coding tutorials based around Python and Minecraft, as well as workshops run by Lawn of the Dead, making a giant castle, gaming scenery for Warhammer and other games.”

Visitors will also have the chance to create their own magic wands and sonic screwdrivers.

Wyntercon founder and trustree Andy Kybett said, “Wyntercon is the only UK comic con owned and run by a charity.

"Our collective mission is to champion equality and diversity in all forms, promote the protection and preservation of the environment and offer educational workshops providing life skills, communication techniques and creative arts for all.

"It is also the only comic con with 33 per cent retail, so whilst there are a great selection of stalls to purchase merchandise and more from, the event is jam-packed with fun, engaging activities and experiences for people to enjoy across the entire weekend.

"It doesn’t matter what world you come from, you are welcome in ours.”

Tickets are £10 per day with concession prices, free under-five tickets and discounted family options available.

Tickets are available at wyntercon.org and seetickets.com