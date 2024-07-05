Yapton Summer Fair 13th July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Summer Fair and Annual Show is on King George V Playing Fields Yapton on Saturday 13th July 1pm-5pm.

There will be a fun dog show starting at 2pm after registration at 1pm.

Entertainment for the children includes a magician with two shows. There will be various stalls to browse and a variety of local clubs and societies will be available to discuss their activities.

Food stalls will also be available and the Maypole Inn is providing a gin and Pimms stall.

There will be cream teas in the village hall and a model farm layout to enjoy.

A display of clasic and vintage vehicles will also be on the field.

The Cottage Gardeners Society hold their main event in a marquee with various categories including horticulture, cookery, photography and handicraft.