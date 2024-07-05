Yapton Summer Fair 13th July
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be a fun dog show starting at 2pm after registration at 1pm.
Entertainment for the children includes a magician with two shows. There will be various stalls to browse and a variety of local clubs and societies will be available to discuss their activities.
Food stalls will also be available and the Maypole Inn is providing a gin and Pimms stall.
There will be cream teas in the village hall and a model farm layout to enjoy.
A display of clasic and vintage vehicles will also be on the field.
The Cottage Gardeners Society hold their main event in a marquee with various categories including horticulture, cookery, photography and handicraft.
So come along to this amazing village event, bring some cash and join in the fun!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.