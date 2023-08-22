BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Yapton Summer Fair celebrates successful weekend with help from housebuilder

This year’s eagerly anticipated Yapton & District Cottage Gardener’s Summer Fair was a resounding success, bringing together local residents, businesses, and visitors helped by a £500 donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes, the housebuilder responsible for Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane.
By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:48 BST

The Yapton Summer Fair took place on King V George Playing Fields, located in the heart of Yapton, combining the idea of a traditional summer fair with a flower and produce show, alongside a range of food and entertainment stalls. This year the event also included a dog show hosted by Littlehampton Dog Training club and live music from local musician Rob Newey. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sponsorship was distributed across marketing promotions of the event locally through flyers and banners.

Alice Duckworth, Organiser at Yapton Summer Fair, added: “We were so pleased that we were able to present such an array of exciting activities, stalls and entertainment for the community and that the weather stayed dry! We extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for their sponsorship to help us promote the event and reach as many people in the community as possible.”

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “We believe in building not just houses but thriving, integrated communities so are happy to have supported the Yapton Summer Fair, which has become a cornerstone event in the community's calendar. Our residents enjoyed the event greatly and it was a lovely way to be introduced to organisations and members active in the area.”

Related topics:Barratt David Wilson HomesYapton