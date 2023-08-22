Yapton Summer Fair celebrates successful weekend with help from housebuilder

This year’s eagerly anticipated Yapton & District Cottage Gardener’s Summer Fair was a resounding success, bringing together local residents, businesses, and visitors helped by a £500 donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes, the housebuilder responsible for Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane.

The Yapton Summer Fair took place on King V George Playing Fields, located in the heart of Yapton, combining the idea of a traditional summer fair with a flower and produce show, alongside a range of food and entertainment stalls. This year the event also included a dog show hosted by Littlehampton Dog Training club and live music from local musician Rob Newey. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sponsorship was distributed across marketing promotions of the event locally through flyers and banners.

Alice Duckworth, Organiser at Yapton Summer Fair, added: “We were so pleased that we were able to present such an array of exciting activities, stalls and entertainment for the community and that the weather stayed dry! We extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for their sponsorship to help us promote the event and reach as many people in the community as possible.”