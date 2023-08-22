Yapton Summer Fair celebrates successful weekend with help from housebuilder
The Yapton Summer Fair took place on King V George Playing Fields, located in the heart of Yapton, combining the idea of a traditional summer fair with a flower and produce show, alongside a range of food and entertainment stalls. This year the event also included a dog show hosted by Littlehampton Dog Training club and live music from local musician Rob Newey. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sponsorship was distributed across marketing promotions of the event locally through flyers and banners.
Alice Duckworth, Organiser at Yapton Summer Fair, added: “We were so pleased that we were able to present such an array of exciting activities, stalls and entertainment for the community and that the weather stayed dry! We extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for their sponsorship to help us promote the event and reach as many people in the community as possible.”
Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “We believe in building not just houses but thriving, integrated communities so are happy to have supported the Yapton Summer Fair, which has become a cornerstone event in the community's calendar. Our residents enjoyed the event greatly and it was a lovely way to be introduced to organisations and members active in the area.”