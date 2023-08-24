You can go behind the scenes of Eastbourne's landmarks as part of the upcoming Heritage Open Days

People will be able to go behind the scene of some of Eastbourne’s landmarks as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

From September 8–September 17 historic sites will open their doors for the festival of history and culture.

Eastbourne Heritage Centre will be open from 10am-4pm on September 8-10 for people to discover and explore Eastbourne's story. Visitors can learn about the seafront parades, pier, bandstands, architecture, how the railway brought prosperity, the town's survival of more than 90 Second World War air raids and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilmington Priory is also taking part and there will be free admission to the site on September 16-17. The Priory dates back to 1215, but alterations have taken place in almost every century since and the result is a complex puzzle of structures.

Wilmington Priory. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

From September 11–16 there will be a chance to explore the inside of Motcombe Garden’s historic Dovecote and learn about the history of one Eastbourne's most important medieval farms. Opening especially for Heritage Open Days between 1pm-4pm daily, visitors will also get the opportunity to learn about the archaeology, history and stories of the site and there will be a display of finds and photographs.

On September 10 there will be a guided tour of Ocklynge Cemetery. There will be stories of both local and national heroes from police officers to politicians. Tickets are free, but limited, and booking is essential.

There will also be a ‘Motcombe Meander’ on September 11 with Kevin Gordon, who will talk about the historic Dovecote and medieval tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 9-16 you can join the ‘Walk the Chalk’ team in Seaford for a tour as you learn about the ground beneath your feet. Booking is essential.

Motcombe Dovecote. Picture from Friends of Motcombe Gardens

Sir Charles Lucas and his heritage will be uncovered at a Heritage Open Day at the home of his ancestors in Compton Place Road when visitors can view portraits and objects relating to the family. Tours are hourly from 10am-4pm on September 15-16.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety Margaret Bannister said: “There is something to interest everyone of all ages during the Heritage Open Days and I hope people enjoy discovering our wonderful town’s rich heritage.”