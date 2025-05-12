A Bexhill road will be closed for four days while flood prevention work is carried out.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.

"As part of this, we will be carrying out drainage works on Watermill Lane, Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Works will be carried out from Monday 9 June to Thursday 12 June 2025 between 9am and 4pm."

A Bexhill road will be closed for four days while flood prevention work is carried out. Pic: East Sussex Highways

They added: "These works involve repairing and replacing damaged pipework and gullies that will help alleviate flooding in the area.

"The team will be working between the junctions of Freezeland Lane and Haven Brook Avenue.

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of these works. The road will be closed 24 hours a day, whilst the works takes place, due to the type of work being carried out requiring large excavations.

"Traffic will be diverted via Watermill Lane, Church Road, B2204, A269, A2691 and vice versa.

"If you need vehicle access, please approach the closure point and speak to the site team. This is for access only and there will be no through route. There may be a slight delay while we make it safe for you to pass, and your vehicle is escorted by site marshalls. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.