Rodney is a very handsome young man. He can be shy initially, however, once he gets to know you, he is affectionate and can be a real charmer especially if there is food involved.

Rodney is seeking a new life having been homeless and living on the streets for a while. He has cleaned up his act, got himself neutered and vaccinated, and is now ready to put down some roots and leave his old life behind. Rodney is looking for a home with a good-sized garden away from busy roads. Rodney likes his own space and does not want to share his new home with any other cats. He would prefer to live in an adult only home. If you feel that you could offer Rodney the home that he is searching for then please contact Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121.