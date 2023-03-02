Desirable property: Historic Grade II listed cottage for sale in the heart of Hastings Old Town

This Grade II listed seventeenth century house in the sought after Hastings Old Town is bursting with charm and character

The three bedroomed detached house in the High Street is on the market chain free with Abbott and Abbott estate agents with an asking price of £450,000.

​Believed to originally date from the 17th Century, but extended to the rear in more recent times, the cottage provides a wealth of internal features including beamed ceilings, wall timbering, thumb-latch doors and, to the sitting room, a handsome inglenook fireplace. Two staircases lead to the first floor, with two intercommunicating rooms forming a main bedroom suite, plus two further bedrooms. There is also a kitchen with built-in oven and hob and ground floor bathroom. To the rear, there is a large tiered garden with views of the East Hill.

The property is situated at the northern end of the High Street, raised up from road level on an elevated pavement, within easy reach of both the Old Town shops and services and the seafront at The Stade. The Stables Theatre is virtually opposite and the Hastings Contemporary Art Gallery is nearby. The open spaces of both the East Hill and West Hill are close by.

