East Sussex emergency pothole repairs close road until March 20

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 17:15 BST

An East Sussex road has been closed for emergency pothole repairs.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on its Facebook page: “Iden Road, Playden, is currently closed due to emergency pothole repairs.

"We anticipate that the road will be back open by Thursday 20 March 2025.

"Thank you for your patience.”

Roadworks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Roadworks. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hide Ad
Iden Road, Playden, is closed for pothole repairs. Pic: East Sussex Highwaysplaceholder image
Iden Road, Playden, is closed for pothole repairs. Pic: East Sussex Highways

