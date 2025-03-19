East Sussex emergency pothole repairs close road until March 20
An East Sussex road has been closed for emergency pothole repairs.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on its Facebook page: “Iden Road, Playden, is currently closed due to emergency pothole repairs.
"We anticipate that the road will be back open by Thursday 20 March 2025.
"Thank you for your patience.”
