An East Sussex road which was expected to be closed until Friday (June 13) due a water main repair has reopened.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said earlier this week: "Netherfield Road, Netherfield, is currently closed due to a water main repair required by South East Water.

"This is outside White Cottage. The road is expected to be reopened by Friday 13th June at 5pm. Thank you for your patience."

However an update today (June 12) said: “The works have now been completed and the site has been cleared.”