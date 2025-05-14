A road has been closed for emergency repairs.

East Sussex road closed until May 20 for emergency repairs
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Brightling Road, Robertsbridge, is currently closed by UK Power Networks to undertake emergency repairs outside Mayhouse.
"The road is expected to be re-opened next Tuesday 20 May by 10;15am. Thank you for your patience."
