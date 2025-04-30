East Sussex road closure due to emergency UK Power Networks work
An East Sussex road has been closed due to emergency UK Power Networks work.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Brede Lane, Sedlescombe, is currently closed for emergency UKPN works. The road is expected to be re-opened later on today, Wednesday 30 April.
“Thank you for your patience."
