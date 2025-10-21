East Sussex is set for more wet weather after torrential rain earlier in the week.

East Sussex Yellow Weather Warning for more heavy rain
The Met Office has shared a Yellow Weather Warning for Thursday (October 23).
It said there was a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.
It added that spray and flooding on roads could leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer.
A spokesperson said: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely."
Strong winds are also forecast for the eastern part of the county on Thursday.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "If you need urgent assistance, or come across a fallen tree on the highway, you can call us 24/7 on 0345 60 80 193."