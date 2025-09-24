A road has been closed both ways after a tractor was in a collision with a barrier and another vehicle.

Emergency Bexhill road closure after tractor accident and oil spill - 'likely to remain closed into the evening'
There is now an oil spill on the carriageway.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and an oil spill on the carriageway. Please find an alternative route. The road will be reopened when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience."
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Both carriageways on Combe Valley Way are now closed. They are likely to remain closed throughout the day and into the evening due to the extensive cleaning required on the road."
They added: "A tractor has collided with a barrier and another vehicle, resulting in lane closures. No injuries for those involved. Highways teams are on scene and working to clear the carriageway of debris and spillage. Please expect delays and plan your journey accordingly."
