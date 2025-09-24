A road has been closed both ways after a tractor was in a collision with a barrier and another vehicle.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is now an oil spill on the carriageway.

Most Popular

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and an oil spill on the carriageway. Please find an alternative route. The road will be reopened when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience."

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Both carriageways on Combe Valley Way are now closed. They are likely to remain closed throughout the day and into the evening due to the extensive cleaning required on the road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Pic: Hastings Police

They added: "A tractor has collided with a barrier and another vehicle, resulting in lane closures. No injuries for those involved. Highways teams are on scene and working to clear the carriageway of debris and spillage. Please expect delays and plan your journey accordingly."

See also: