Emergency East Sussex road closure 'due to a carriageway void'
There has been an emergency closure of an East Sussex road 'due to a carriageway void'.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: Vines Cross Road, Horam, is currently closed due to a carriageway void that is under investigation.
"This is near to Diamonds Farm. The road will remain closed at this time and further updates will follow.
"Thank you for your patience."
