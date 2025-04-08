Vines Cross Road, Horam, is currently closed due to a carriageway void. Pic: East Sussex Highways

There has been an emergency closure of an East Sussex road 'due to a carriageway void'.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: Vines Cross Road, Horam, is currently closed due to a carriageway void that is under investigation.

"This is near to Diamonds Farm. The road will remain closed at this time and further updates will follow.

"Thank you for your patience."

