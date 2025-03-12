Emergency East Sussex road closure due to burst water main - due to reopen by Friday, 5pm
A burst water main has closed an East Sussex road.
East Sussex Highways said in a statement on its Facebook page: “Netherfield Hill, #Battle is currently closed due to a burst water main.
"South East Water are undertaking these works and it is anticipated the road will be reopened by Friday at 5pm.
"Thank you for your patience.”
