Emergency East Sussex road closure due to burst water main - due to reopen by Friday, 5pm

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:54 BST
A burst water main has closed an East Sussex road.

East Sussex Highways said in a statement on its Facebook page: “Netherfield Hill, #Battle is currently closed due to a burst water main.

"South East Water are undertaking these works and it is anticipated the road will be reopened by Friday at 5pm.

"Thank you for your patience.”

