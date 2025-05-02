Emergency flood prevention work closes East Sussex road
Emergency flood prevention work has closed an East Sussex road today (Friday, May 2).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Emergency drainage works are taking place in Waites Lane, Fairlight, today to alleviate flooding.
"We're working outside property numbers 24 - 43 with temporary traffic lights in place until 5pm.
"Thank you for your patience."
