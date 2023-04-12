Bill who was a familiar figure in the Jenny Lind and other Old Town pubs even had his own reserved spot in the Jenny Lind at the end of the bar. He lived nearby in The Croft area. The pub reported that he passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Friday morning.

The pub issued a statement to say: “Suffice to say that if there is an afterlife they will have a stall reserved for Bill, a barrel of Grouse and 60 Sterling ready and waiting if they know what’s good for them.”

Those who remembered Bill fondly said he was like part of the furniture in the pub. Hastings resident and musician Holly Clamp said: “We were extras together once in a pop video, filmed in the Stag. Every time Hairy Bill was given a direction he jangled his tankard at the barmaid and she filled it up with a pint of Best. He did ok out of the arrangement. I hope the Best flows freely wherever he is now.”

Hairy Bill

