Hastings emergency road closure due to burst water main
There has been the emergency closure of a Hastings road due to a burst water main.
It is not expected to reopen until Monday (October 27).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Emergency works are being undertaken by Southern Water on Malvern Way, Hastings due to a burst water main, outside number 109.
"The road is anticipated to be reopened by Monday 27 October. Thank you for your patience."