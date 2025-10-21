Hastings emergency road closure due to burst water main

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:49 BST
There has been the emergency closure of a Hastings road due to a burst water main.

It is not expected to reopen until Monday (October 27).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Emergency works are being undertaken by Southern Water on Malvern Way, Hastings due to a burst water main, outside number 109.

"The road is anticipated to be reopened by Monday 27 October. Thank you for your patience."

