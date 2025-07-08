Hastings emergency road closure due to oil spill on carriageway - not expected to reopen until tomorrow

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
There has been an emergency road closure of a Hastings road due to an oil spill.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Tuesday, July 8): Halton Place, Hastings is currently closed at the crossroads due to an oil spill on the carriageway. The road is anticipated to be reopened tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.

