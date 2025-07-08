Hastings emergency road closure due to oil spill on carriageway - not expected to reopen until tomorrow
There has been an emergency road closure of a Hastings road due to an oil spill.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Tuesday, July 8): Halton Place, Hastings is currently closed at the crossroads due to an oil spill on the carriageway. The road is anticipated to be reopened tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.
