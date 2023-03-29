​What started as two women sharing their enthusiasm for football has evolved into a new inclusive women’s and d non-binary recreational football team for all abilities being launched in Hastings.

​Maria and Abi met through working at the popular Crown pub in Hastings Old Town, back in 2021 when Maria moved to Hastings from Manchester.

“One of our first conversations was about the upcoming Euros Football Tournament and how buzzed we both were about it” said Maria. As result they quickly became friends. Abi mentioned “We would joke that we should start our own football team one day.”

Both friends would, throughout those two years talk about how they used to play growing up and how much they missed it. There was a brief time where Egg Tooth, a charity run organisation based in Hastings, had a fully funded ladies football training sessions under the name ‘SheGoals’ which was brilliant but came to a sad demise. Back to the drawing board they went with constant Whatsapp checking from the pre-existing ‘SheGoals’ group chat for any news of a new team start up. Alas, no start up. That, along with the Lionesses epic Euro win turned their joke into inspiration which led to serious conversations about starting a community football project and so Hastings Recreational Football Team was born.

Abbi said: “We both felt football was not offered a casual hobby to women like it was to men. You would either have to take it super seriously or be incredible at football as that was really the only option. Growing up, I had to play on a boys team and was cut off at a certain age. So my mum and I had to start our own girls under 11s team. It was never equal opportunities. We want to change that narrative, that’s our goal – Inclusivity and Equal Opportunities. Alongside the health benefits of exercise both mental and physical, it’s also a great opportunity to get to know fellow people and make new friends.

"Maria and I put out onto the group chat that we were going to start looking into this more seriously by looking at venues, funding etc. A previous WhatsApp group member got us in touch with the Women’s FA in regards to a “Just Play” scheme. We setup a meeting with Kat, who has been an amazing asset to helping us make this a reality by using her admin skills and sheer determination. She has done a lot to get this club started and we are unbelievably grateful for that.”

Abbi added: “We chose a badger as the team emblem as it represents tenacity, friendship and security – they are also a common sight in Hastings.”

Player Bex Baker said: “It is real inclusive mix of supportive players from all walks of life. Great team spirit and effort put into the training and game despite differences in ability. As an older player, I’m really glad I get to dust off the football boots again in a happy and relaxed environment.”

Another player, Luna, commented: “It is such a lovely and welcoming environment, focused on having fun and playing football. Allowing people a way to get back into football after not playing for many years, and to do it in such lovely company is brilliant.”

If you fancy a kickabout, please feel free to come along. All abilities welcome. First session free. Find Hastings Recreational Football Team at their training sessions at Horntye Every Thursday 8pm-9pm. The team is currently looking for a new female coach. For any questions/updates follow them via Instagram @hastingsrecfc

