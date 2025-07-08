Hastings MP slams poor state of boating lake and amusements on seafront

The MP has raised the issue with senior politicians and succeeded in bringing Culture Minister Fiona Twycross to the town to see for herself.

The once popular boating lake, which occupies a large stretch of the seafront in the Old Town, has only opened on a couple of occasions in the past four years. The state of it has drawn criticism from local residents.

The MP said: “There is growing concern in the local community over the dilapidated state of the Flamingo Amusements. Over the past four years they have been allowed to fall into disrepair.

"The boating lake is now full of rubbish and growing algae from disuse. The fairground rides sit behind rusted metal fences and this eyesore sits on the seafront of out town’s most important tourist site.

"It is a stain on Hastings Old Town. This area of the town is known for its heritage but the condition of the amusements threatens to undermine this.”

She added: "Minister Twycross and I met at the Flamingo Park with the owners, Luxury Leisure, to raise concerns. Luxury Leisure currently lease the park out to a third party. They are limited in what they can say as they have ongoing legal action, but are keen for me to pass on to everyone that they share our frustration about the park, and want it sorted.

To this end, they are taking the legal action to deal with the state of the park and tackle these issues. They want to see Flamingo Park and the boating lake back open and something the Old Town can be proud of again. I’ll keep pushing for this to happen alongside local Cllr James Bacon. “I also showed the Minister inside St Mary in the Castle, another amazing place that we need to see back open.”

In a statement this week Hastings Borough Council said: “We have been working hard over the last year to resolve the issue with the boating lake and amusement site and it’s an absolute priority for the current administration to arrive at a solution that gives Hastings a seafront amusement area to be proud of.

“The council, as sole Trustee of the Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust fully appreciates the concerns residents have about the current state of this area and is in ongoing communication with Luxury Leisure, the company that leases the site from the council, regarding these concerns.

Luxury Leisure has assured us that they are addressing the issues raised with their tenant, Flamingo Park. We will continue to actively pursue this matter with Luxury Leisure to ensure that the situation is resolved with their tenant.”

1 . The MP with Minister Fiona Twycross at the boating lake The MP with Minister Fiona Twycross at the boating lake Photo: supplied

2 . Boating lake Boating lake Photo: supplied