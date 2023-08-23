People can get a glimpse of local talent when the Havelock pub in Hastings town centre holds a talent show called Find Me A Star.

The event, hosted by social media star John C, takes place at the town centre pub today (Wednesday August 23) from 4pm – 6pm and kids are welcome in the pub up to 6pm. People will be competiting for cash prizes and a winner will be named.

After the talent show John C will be doing his karaoke gig. You can also catch him there putting on karaoke every Monday from 7pm The Havelock pub is situated next door to The Crypt and Yates in Hastings town centre.

The talent show is sponsored by local firms including Load Fast, Happy Faces Entertainment and The Dugout Cafe.