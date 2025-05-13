A Hastings road is to close overnight for two days during road work.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.

"As part of this, we will be carrying out carriageway works on Old London Road, Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work will be carried out on Tuesday 27 May and Wednesday 28 May 2025 between 8pm to 6am."

Carriageway works will be carried out on Old London Road, Hastings. Pic: East Sussex Highways

They added: "These works involve road marking refreshments and high friction surfacing (HFS) to reduce the risk of skidding. The team will be working between Priory Road and property number 232.

"Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works, with traffic diverted via A259, B2093, A2100, B2159, A21, B2159, A2102, A259 and vice versa."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.