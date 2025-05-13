Hastings road to close overnight for 2 days during road work

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 13th May 2025, 15:12 BST
A Hastings road is to close overnight for two days during road work.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.

"As part of this, we will be carrying out carriageway works on Old London Road, Hastings.

"Work will be carried out on Tuesday 27 May and Wednesday 28 May 2025 between 8pm to 6am."

Carriageway works will be carried out on Old London Road, Hastings. Pic: East Sussex Highwaysplaceholder image
Carriageway works will be carried out on Old London Road, Hastings. Pic: East Sussex Highways

They added: "These works involve road marking refreshments and high friction surfacing (HFS) to reduce the risk of skidding. The team will be working between Priory Road and property number 232.

"Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works, with traffic diverted via A259, B2093, A2100, B2159, A21, B2159, A2102, A259 and vice versa."

