East Sussex Highways has warned of possible delays while Hastings roads are closed overnight for work to investigate the condition of the carriageway.

A spokesperson said: "We will soon be carrying out carriageway investigations on Devonshire Road, Station Approach, Havelock Road and Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings.

"Work on the above roads will be carried out from Monday 10 November to Wednesday 19 November 2025 between 7pm and 6am, with no weekend working."

They added: "We are carrying out site investigations, including trial holes and surveys of the underground utilities. These investigations gather information about the condition of the road to help plan for future works to the carriageway."

Hastings road closures

The schedule of the work is:

Devonshire Road: 10 November - 14 November 2025, 7pm to 6am. Between South Terrace and Cornwallis Terrace. Access will be restricted to residents while work is carried out, with traffic diverted via Priory Street, Cambridge Road, Cornwallis Gardens, Linton Road, Priory Avenue and South Terrace.

Devonshire Road, Havelock Road, Cornwallis Terrace & Station Approach: 17 November - 19 November 2025, 7pm to 6am. The roads will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place for the duration of the work. Work in the area will be carried out in sections with only one section being carried out at a time, says East Sussex Highways.

The spokesperson added: "For access, please approach the closure point and speak to the site team. This is for access only and there will be no through route. There may be a delay while we make it safe for you to pass, and your vehicle will be escorted by site marshals. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times."