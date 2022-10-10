Hastings Week opening ceremony in pictures
The curtain went up on Hastings Week with a special opening ceremony at Rock-a-Nore on Saturday.
Hastings Week marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. This year see Reg Wood taking over as chairman from Nigel Hogben. Mr Wood presented Nigel with a cut glass decanter and said: “I would like to thank Nigel for the many years of hard work he put in to make the week such a success. I also wish to thank our committee and all the volunteers from the local community who provide so many different event throughout the week.”
The opening ceremony also saw young Frankie Burgess, taking over as Mayor for the Day after responding to an annual competition held by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon. A flag was raised to mark the start of this year’s celebrations which build up to the annual bonfire procession and fireworks on Saturday October 15.
Following the opening ceremony there was another short ceremony at Swan Gardens, in the High Street, to remember the Hastings war-dead. A special memorial has been put in place.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
Have you read? Remembering the lost pubs of Hastings