Hastings Week opening ceremony in pictures

Hastings Week marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. This year see Reg Wood taking over as chairman from Nigel Hogben. Mr Wood presented Nigel with a cut glass decanter and said: “I would like to thank Nigel for the many years of hard work he put in to make the week such a success. I also wish to thank our committee and all the volunteers from the local community who provide so many different event throughout the week.”