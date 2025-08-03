In 14 pictures: Ceremony raises curtain for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
People gathered on Winkle Island on Saturday morning (August 2) for the opening ceremony of Hastings Old Town Week.

An appearance by a local drumming group and vintage Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold added colour to the occasion.

The Hastings Mayor was there and Hastings Old Town Carnival chairman Reg Wood raised a flag on Winkle Island to declare the week officially open.

Reg Wood said: “A number of people told me that last year’s carnival was the best for some years and I hope this year’s will be event better.

“Please come along and enjoy the parade and all the many other events taking place . Monies raised during carnival week go to numerous local good causes.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsMayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice