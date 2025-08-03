In 14 pictures: Ceremony raises curtain for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

An appearance by a local drumming group and vintage Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold added colour to the occasion.
The Hastings Mayor was there and Hastings Old Town Carnival chairman Reg Wood raised a flag on Winkle Island to declare the week officially open.
Reg Wood said: “A number of people told me that last year’s carnival was the best for some years and I hope this year’s will be event better.
“Please come along and enjoy the parade and all the many other events taking place . Monies raised during carnival week go to numerous local good causes.”
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.