In 14 pictures: Ceremony raises curtain for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

An appearance by a local drumming group and vintage Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold added colour to the occasion.

The Hastings Mayor was there and Hastings Old Town Carnival chairman Reg Wood raised a flag on Winkle Island to declare the week officially open.

Reg Wood said: “A number of people told me that last year’s carnival was the best for some years and I hope this year’s will be event better.

“Please come along and enjoy the parade and all the many other events taking place . Monies raised during carnival week go to numerous local good causes.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Opening Ceremony. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts