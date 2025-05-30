In pictures: The ten best pubs and bars in Hastings and St Leonards according to Trip Advisor

Here are the top ten according to reviews and ratings on Trip Advisor. They range from lively places to enjoy music to a pub where you can have a quite pint and a conversation and even includes a Mexican tequila and mescal bar. Many of the pubs and bars here also offer delicious food.
1. The Seadog
Situated between Priory Meadow shopping centre and the railway station, The Seadog is known for its lively atmosphere, good food and amazing selection of craft ales. Photo: supplied
2. Brewing Brothers Courtyard
Based in a sun-trap court-yard on the seafront at White Rock, Brewing Brothers offers locally brewed craft beer and fresh pasta. Photo: supplied
3. The Selkie
Situated by the beach at Bottle Alley, Selkie is a relatively new seafood bar that has quickly become something of a Hastings institution. You can enjoy seafood, wine or a cold beer on their seats and tables on the beach. Photo: supplied
4. The Royal Standard
A long-standing traditional Hastings Old Town pub, the Royal Standard offers good food, including pizzas from its own wood-fired oven. It has a charming outside garden and is known for its live music. Photo: supplied
