Rated in the number one spot and situated on the seafront in Hastings Old Town. The Royal Albion is known for its live music and events, its range of real ciders and locally brewed beers and is famous for it selection of home-made pies.
In pictures: The ten best pubs and bars in Hastings and St Leonards according to Trip Advisor

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2025, 10:49 BST
Hastings and St Leonards is lucky enough to have a multitude of pubs and bars, enough to appeal to all tastes.

Here are the top ten according to reviews and ratings on Trip Advisor. They range from lively places to enjoy music to a pub where you can have a quite pint and a conversation and even includes a Mexican tequila and mescal bar. Many of the pubs and bars here also offer delicious food.

Situated between Priory Meadow shopping centre and the railway station, The Seadog is known for its lively atmosphere, good food and amazing selection of craft ales.

1. The Seadog

Situated between Priory Meadow shopping centre and the railway station, The Seadog is known for its lively atmosphere, good food and amazing selection of craft ales. Photo: supplied

Based in a sun-trap court-yard on the seafront at White Rock, Brewing Brothers offers locally brewed craft beer and fresh pasta.

2. Brewing Brothers Courtyard

Based in a sun-trap court-yard on the seafront at White Rock, Brewing Brothers offers locally brewed craft beer and fresh pasta. Photo: supplied

Situated by the beach at Bottle Alley, Selkie is a relatively new seafood bar that has quickly become something of a Hastings institution. You can enjoy seafood, wine or a cold beer on their seats and tables on the beach.

3. The Selkie

Situated by the beach at Bottle Alley, Selkie is a relatively new seafood bar that has quickly become something of a Hastings institution. You can enjoy seafood, wine or a cold beer on their seats and tables on the beach. Photo: supplied

A long-standing traditional Hastings Old Town pub, the Royal Standard offers good food, including pizzas from its own wood-fired oven. It has a charming outside garden and is known for its live music.

4. The Royal Standard

A long-standing traditional Hastings Old Town pub, the Royal Standard offers good food, including pizzas from its own wood-fired oven. It has a charming outside garden and is known for its live music. Photo: supplied

