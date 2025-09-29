East Sussex Highways has warned there could be 'possible delays' for drivers during bridge inspection.

A spokesperson said: "We will be carrying out an inspection of the bridge on Linton Road, Hastings.

"Works will take place on Saturday 11 October 2025 between 8am and 5pm."

They added: "This work involves an inspection of the bridge to assess the structural integrity for the safety of all users.

"The team will be working on the bridge at Linton Road that crosses the railway line.

"The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place while the work is undertaken.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network."