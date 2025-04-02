Pothole repair gangs targeting Hastings, Sedlescombe, Hailsham and Forest Row today April 2, 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pothole repair gangs are targeting Hastings, Sedlescombe, Hailsham and Forest Row today (Wednesday, April 2, 2025) , says East Sussex Highways.
A spokesperson said: "Some of the key areas our pothole gangs will be focusing on today are Sedlescombe, Hailsham, Hastings and Forest Row.
"Please be aware, our efforts are not limited to these areas and they may be called away from their schedule in the case of an emergency."
See also:
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.