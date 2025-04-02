Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pothole repair gangs are targeting Hastings, Sedlescombe, Hailsham and Forest Row today (Wednesday, April 2, 2025) , says East Sussex Highways.

A spokesperson said: "Some of the key areas our pothole gangs will be focusing on today are Sedlescombe, Hailsham, Hastings and Forest Row.

"Please be aware, our efforts are not limited to these areas and they may be called away from their schedule in the case of an emergency."

East Sussex Highways is carrying out pothole repair work. Pic: East Sussex Highways

