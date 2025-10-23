The last time I saw Spiritualized live in Worthing was on the pier in the mid 90s.

My overriding memory is of extreme volume and intense white light.

A bit like motorway traffic thundering towards you.

I'm pleased to say they've not mellowed much.

Spiritualized, Worthing Assembly Hall, October 22, 2025

That's not to say there weren't moments of beauty and, over the years, this has been refined.

The Spiritualized of 2025 is still the band that first hooked vintage fans many years ago.

It's difficult not to stray into 'sonic cathedrals of sound' hyperbole when describing them. Mesmerising and epic are the words it's almost impossible not to use.

Jason Pierce, like contemporary Nick Cave, is still making some of his best music.

Tonight, Spiritualized played a set list at Worthing Assembly Hall that spanned their career. Whoops and hollers greeted favourite songs ... and even peaks and tempo changes within songs.

Pierce and his previous band Spacemen 3 never hid their influences and the set melds acid rock, gospel, kosmische, jazz and blues elements.

The band's precision delivers a blend of genres which lulls and thunders, but always in a coherent way, to create something unique.

And it wouldn't be a Spiritualized show without a lightshow which glows, dapples, strobes and dazzles.

The gospel backing on Let it flow amazes, Cop shoot Cop swaggers, She Kissed Me (It Felt Like a Hit) rocks and The A Song (Laid in Your Arms) is an euphoric anthem.

There’s no encore.

Support was Insecure Men, the band fronted by former Fat White Family guitarist Saul Adamczewski.

Adamczewski is also a musical magpie but with a different pallet of influences including glam, easy listening and lounge - but it's the kind of sleazy lounge where you're constantly looking over your shoulder.

In an alternate universe Adamczewski's tunes would be Top 10 hits.

He has an innate pop sensibility but it's the edge that makes his songs special.

Much has been written about the exploits of his past and the darkness, longing and mournfulness is always lurking.

There's a sense of unease which gives these earworms a dose of David Lynch menace. He has the voice of an angel but a face that looks like it’s seen demons.

Adamczewski is on a roll. His previous two solo albums - In Limbo and The Coward - are excellent.

Tonight, electric guitar issues saw Adamczewski play a large part of the set while sitting on a chair with an acoustic guitar while the rest of the band offer minimal accompaniment.

It's a bare bones performance - but a compelling one of great songs.