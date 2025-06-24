A road has reopened after an emergency closure for the removal of a tree overhanging the carriageway.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Tuesday (June 24): "Main Street, Peasmarsh is closed due to a tree overhanging the carriageway and needs to be removed.

"Police are on site and UK Power Networks (UKPN) will be attending. The road will be reopened once it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience."

AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed due to overhanging tree on A268 Main Street both ways between Tanhouse Lane and Malthouse Lane. Road has been closed to enable the tree to be removed.”

The road has now reopened.