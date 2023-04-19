The recently published editorial goes straight in with a sub heading of ‘Craft beer and independent cafes abound in this seaside hipster hotspot’ and goes on to say “Londoners looking for a day trip with all charm of a traditional seaside town but the hipster vibe of East London should look no further. One grand old town just over an hour from London on the South coast boasts all of the above - with a beautiful beach, and so many hipsters it has been dubbed "Dalston-on-Sea."
The article states: ‘the town is known for its arts scene and individualist attitude, with art galleries, independent shops, and excellent independent cafes’ and goes on to name check a number of local businesses including Heist, Goat Ledge, St Clements restaurant, at Mercatoria, and the Big Yin and Project 78 art galleries. It also namechecks the pier.
It ends by pointing out that house prices in St Leonards are half of what they are in Dalston.